Turkmenistan adopts industrial development strategy through 2045

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Turkmenistan has adopted a National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030-2045 to support the country's long-term industrialization.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the publication, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the resolution approving the strategy.

“Today, Turkmenistan has a powerful industrial sector that ensures economic and sustainable development. To consistently implement measures to transform our country into an advanced industrial state, we should adopt the National Strategy for Industrial Development of Turkmenistan for 2030-2045,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The strategy was developed to guide the country's industrial development over the 2030-2045 period and advance the ongoing industrialization process.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said initiatives aimed at industrializing the national economy are giving strong impetus to the development of the industrial sector.

He identified the adoption of a long-term strategy for further industrialization as an important task and linked it to a new stage of industrial development in Turkmenistan.

The strategy was presented at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, where Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called on President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to sign the relevant documents.

For reference, The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is the country's highest representative body. Following the 2023 restructuring of the political system, it operates separately from the Mejlis and is chaired by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The body brings together representatives of central and local authorities, public organizations and other groups. Its meetings have been used to discuss major state policy and economic priorities.

Economic issues have featured prominently in previous meetings. At the November 2022 meeting devoted to the draft 2023 State Budget, the Halk Maslahaty discussed the country's investment policy, financial market and currency stability. Proposals included measures to increase budget revenues through privatization, the development of the securities market, the transformation of state enterprises into joint-stock companies and support for export-oriented manufacturing. The meeting also addressed financing for industrial enterprises, agriculture and entrepreneurs, as well as the development of import-substituting production.

At the September 2024 meeting, the economic agenda included the allocation of state budget funds and the country's investment priorities. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said 67.8% of investments allocated for construction were directed to production facilities and 32.2% to social facilities. The meeting also covered the development of education, healthcare, culture and infrastructure, alongside measures related to the banking sector and the national currency.

The 2024 meeting also continued the practice of linking the body's agenda to annual socioeconomic and investment programs. Earlier that year, its Presidium had considered the implementation of the 2024 socioeconomic development and investment program, with these issues subsequently forming part of preparations for the September session.