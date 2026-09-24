Middle Corridor container traffic set to grow further – Kazakh Invest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Container shipments via the Middle Corridor are set to increase further, Marat Birimzhan, Head of the Representative Office in the United States at Kazakh Invest, said.

He made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

Marat Birimzhan highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the Middle Corridor and the investment opportunities emerging across critical minerals, manufacturing, transport, and other sectors.

“For the last seven years, the traffic, or container shipments, of the Middle Corridor has increased by five times, and it is set to increase even further,” Birimzhan said.

Birimzhan also pointed to expanding commercial ties between Kazakhstan and the United States, noting that American and Kazakh companies signed $17 billion in deals at the end of last year across sectors including manufacturing, agribusiness, petrochemicals, critical minerals, transport, and logistics.

He noted that attracting further investment will require making projects easier for international investors to finance.

At Kazakh Invest, we are working with American companies day-by-day, project to project, hopefully to help them improve risk and increase the bankability of projects, but most of all, to bring clarity on what kinds of specific investment opportunities are available for investors and ways to implement them. If we increase bankability and de-risk those projects, I’m sure we will see even more projects that are signed and deals being made between our countries and region,” Birimzhan said.