Kyrgyzstan urges integrated logistics network across Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Kyrgyzstan believes TRIPP, the Trans-Caspian route, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway, and other regional corridors should form an integrated regional logistics system, Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov said.

He made the remarks during the seventh annual Caspian Business Forum held by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in New York.

"Our objective should not simply be to build separate national infrastructure projects. Our objective should be to build an integrated regional logistics system. TRIPP, the Trans-Caspian route, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway, and other regional corridors should complement each other," Bakyt Sydykov said.

According to Sydykov, connectivity has a direct impact on the competitiveness of landlocked Central Asian economies, the cost of doing business, investment attraction, and access to global markets.

"Our objective should not simply be to build separate national infrastructure projects. Our objective should be to build an integrated regional logistics system," he added.

Bakyt Sydykov noted that TRIPP, the Trans-Caspian route, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway and other regional corridors should complement each other as parts of a broader connectivity network.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."