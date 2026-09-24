Combine your loans in one place with up to 2% discount!

Making payments to different banks on different dates each month, tracking interest rates, and planning a budget can often be exhausting in daily life. For those who want to manage their financial expenses more conveniently and lighten their monthly payment burden, Yelo Bank’s special offer continues.



Customers who consolidate their loans from different banks at Yelo Bank receive a special discount of up to 2% on their current interest rates. Furthermore, no commission fee is charged during processing. The minimum annual interest rate starts at 8.9%, and the loan limit goes up to 50,000 AZN. Within the approved loan limit, customers can both fully settle their existing debts and obtain additional cash for personal needs.



To take advantage of this offer, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch or apply online: https://ylb.az/4f57ltz.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!