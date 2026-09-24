Kazakh FlyArystan launches regular flights from Almaty to Chongqing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 23, Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan airline launched regular flights on the new Almaty-Chongqing route, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport said.

According to the Ministry, the flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Airbus A320neo aircraft.

“The launch of air services between Kazakhstan and China will contribute to the further development of trade and economic, business, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries,” the ministry said.

According to FlyArystan, Chongqing has become the airline’s fourth destination in China, adding to its existing routes to Urumqi, Yining and Xi’an.

“Chongqing is one of the most important economic, industrial and logistics centers in western China, and its strategic location and developed links with domestic and international markets make the city an important partner for Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region. The launch of a direct flight between Chongqing and Almaty marks a new stage in the development of FlyArystan’s presence in the Chinese market. In recent years, we have consistently expanded our route network, connecting Kazakhstan with key cities in China, including Urumqi, Xi’an and Yining. Today, we are pleased to add Chongqing to this growing network and provide our passengers with another option for direct and convenient travel between Kazakhstan and China,” FlyArystan President and CEO Johan Eidhagen said.