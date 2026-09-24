Kazakhstan’s GDP grows 29% to $306B over seven years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Kazakhstan’s GDP has grown by 29% over the past seven years, reaching $306 billion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Kazakhstan People’s Council.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

He said the country’s foreign exchange reserves and National Fund assets have exceeded $138 billion, while more than $162 billion in investments have been attracted to Kazakhstan over the period.

“The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy has exceeded 40%. Every year, more than 20 million square meters of housing are built in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

He noted that 1,342 schools with capacity for more than 1 million students had been built since 2019. The president also said that the average life expectancy in Kazakhstan had reached 76 years, while more than 1,200 healthcare facilities had been opened.

More than 35,000 kilometers of roads have been built and repaired, Tokayev said, describing these figures as record indicators in the country’s history.

“Thanks to active efforts, Kazakhstan has entered the group of the 40 most competitive countries in the world,” he said.

Tokayev also outlined the political changes carried out following the constitutional reform.

“Undoubtedly, the Constitution will become an eternal guide for our people and an unshakable foundation of a Just, Progressive and Clean Kazakhstan, leading the country toward a bright future,” he said.

He noted that the first elections to the new legislative body, the Kurultai, were held as part of the constitutional reform. According to Tokayev, foreign experts assessed the elections positively, while five parties that received public support entered the Kurultai.

The deputies began their work on August 28, while an updated government was formed and a Vice President was appointed, he said. A new state institution, the Office of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, was also established, Tokayev added.

“Today, the Kazakhstan People’s Council begins its work. Dear compatriots, this historic moment will remain in our memory forever,” the president said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan carried out fundamental transformations within just one year that directly affect the future of the country.

“In a short period, we successfully implemented large-scale reforms that have changed the appearance of the entire state and society. Today, we can confidently say that such a task is possible only for a progressive, constructive and united nation,” he said.