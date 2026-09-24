Up to 7% discount on cash loans for education professionals

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, has launched a special campaign for education professionals. Under the campaign, which runs until October 31, 2026, education professionals can apply for a cash loan with a discount of up to 7%.

As part of the campaign, customers can borrow up to AZN 80 000 and consolidate their loans from other banks with Birbank. Loan terms range from 3 to 59 months.

To take advantage of the campaign, customers can apply through the Birbank app or Birbank.az, contact the Birbank chat, call the 196 Information Center, or visit any Kapital Bank or Birbank branch.

For more information: https://www.b-b.az/bbtsd

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.