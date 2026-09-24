Baku F1 circuit draws runners for special Grand Prix event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, an unusual sporting event took place—the BCC F1 Weekend Run. About 250 participants completed a full 6-kilometer lap of the Formula 1 track, Trend's correspondent reports from the competition venue.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gaibov, took part in the event.

The race began at 10:00 p.m. Participants completed a full lap of the track in the same direction as the Formula 1 cars.

The BCC F1 Weekend Run was organized to promote a healthy lifestyle, strengthen team spirit, and foster a sense of unity ahead of race week. This time, the main focus was not on speed or results, but on participation, mutual support, and a love of sports.

The run became one of the events of Grand Prix race week, allowing participants to experience the Baku City Circuit in a new way. This time, they were able to step directly onto the track—which they usually watch from the grandstands—and fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Formula 1.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place in Baku on September 24–26. Azerbaijan has been hosting one of the world’s most prestigious motorsport events since 2016. The first Formula 1 race held in the country was called the European Grand Prix. German driver Nico Rosberg won that race.

In the years that followed, the winners were, in order, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Pérez (Mexico), Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Oscar Piastri (Australia), and M. Verstappen, who outpaced all his rivals and claimed the top spot on the podium.

Only in 2020 was the Azerbaijan Grand Prix canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.