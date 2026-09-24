Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: First practice session gets underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The first free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started at the Baku City Circuit, Trend’s correspondent reports from the race venue.

The first practice session began at 12:30 p.m. and will continue until 1:30 p.m. During the session, drivers will familiarize themselves with the track, check their car setups, and prepare for the remainder of the race weekend.

Another free practice session is scheduled for today. The second session will start at 4:00 p.m. and run until 5:00 p.m. The main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 26.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is being held for the 10th time this year.

The first Formula 1 race at the Baku City Circuit was held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. Since 2017, the event has been held as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. The race was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baku City Circuit is 6.003 kilometers long. Drivers will complete 51 laps in the main race, covering more than 306 kilometers. The track runs counterclockwise and features 20 corners.

The Baku circuit is known for its narrow streets, long straights, and barriers positioned close to the track. Along the section running beside the Old City walls, the track narrows to 7.6 meters, leaving drivers little room for error.

Baku is also known for producing unexpected results. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are among the drivers who have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix twice. Verstappen won in Baku in 2022 and 2025, while Perez crossed the finish line first in 2021 and 2023.

This time, championship leader Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku with an 81-point lead. The Mercedes driver has won eight of the first 14 races of the season and also took first place at the most recent round in Madrid.

This year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also feature a different Formula 2 format. Baku is the only round this season where Formula 2 serves as the sole support series. The schedule includes two qualifying sessions on Thursday, a sprint race and the first feature race on Friday, and the second feature race on Saturday.