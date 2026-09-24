Turkmenistan approves state youth policy program through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Turkmenistan approved the State Program on State Youth Policy in Turkmenistan through 2031 during a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty on September 23.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the information, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution approving the program and an action plan for its implementation. The program is intended to create conditions for broader participation of young people in the country's social, economic, political and cultural life.

Speaking at the Halk Maslahaty meeting, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said the program was important for ensuring the broad participation of young people in the country's social, economic, political and cultural life.

In his turn, speaking at the Halk Maslahaty meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of adopting the program in the context of measures to modernize the national education system.

“In our country, program measures are being implemented to modernize the national education system. In this direction, all opportunities are being created for the younger generation,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

As part of the ongoing development of educational infrastructure, new buildings of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Ashgabat and the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute in Turkmenabat were commissioned this year. Modern secondary schools and kindergartens have also been opened, while construction of new educational facilities is continuing, the report noted.

The president also said the Guneshli Children and Youth Center under construction would provide a facility for young people to develop their abilities and skills.

The ministries, sectoral agencies and local authorities have been instructed to implement the state youth policy program through 2031.

Meanwhile, the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is the country's highest representative body. Following the 2023 restructuring of the political system, it operates separately from the Mejlis and is chaired by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The body brings together representatives of central and local authorities, public organizations and other groups. Its meetings have been used to discuss major state policy and economic priorities.

Economic issues have featured prominently in previous meetings. At the November 2022 meeting devoted to the draft 2023 State Budget, the Halk Maslahaty discussed the country's investment policy, financial market and currency stability. Proposals included measures to increase budget revenues through privatization, the development of the securities market, the transformation of state enterprises into joint-stock companies, and support for export-oriented manufacturing. The meeting also addressed financing for industrial enterprises, agriculture and entrepreneurs, as well as the development of import-substituting production.

At the September 2024 meeting, the economic agenda included the allocation of state budget funds and the country's investment priorities. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said 67.8% of investments allocated for construction were directed to production facilities and 32.2% to social facilities. The meeting also covered the development of education, healthcare, culture and infrastructure, alongside measures related to the banking sector and the national currency.

The 2024 meeting also continued the practice of linking the body's agenda to annual socioeconomic and investment programs. Earlier that year, its Presidium had considered the implementation of the 2024 socioeconomic development and investment program, with these issues subsequently forming part of preparations for the September session.