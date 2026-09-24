Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology opens in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The National Aviation Academy (NAA) hosted the opening ceremony for the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, one of the U.S. higher education institutions specializing in aviation education.

The NAA reported that the event was attended by the academy’s rector, Academician Arif Pashayev; the rector of ADA University, Professor Hafiz Pashayev; Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Samir Rzayev, and representatives of the American Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the “Spartan Education Group.”

In his speech, Academician Arif Pashayev spoke about the importance of developing modern aviation not only through the training of highly qualified personnel but also through the integration of scientific research, new technologies, and practical application. He noted that supporting aviation education with scientific expertise and enriching it with international experience is of great importance for the development of Azerbaijani aviation.

Rashad Nabiev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, spoke about projects being implemented to develop Azerbaijan’s transportation infrastructure, including the air transport sector.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov described the opening of a branch of the “Spartan School of Aviation and Technology” in Azerbaijan as an important milestone in the development of aviation education and human capital in the country.

Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, spoke about the organization of flight training at the Academy, opportunities for practical training, and the conditions created for training modern aviation specialists. He emphasized the important role played in this process by the recently opened International Training Center at the National Aviation Academy (NAA). He also hailed the opening of the “Spartan Azerbaijan Aviation School” as another important step in this direction.

Farhad Azima, the initiator and advocate of Azerbaijan’s first FAA A&P license program and founder of ALG, stated that the launch of the “Spartan” Azerbaijan Aviation School will play a significant role in expanding international cooperation in aviation education in Azerbaijan and in training a new generation of aviation professionals.

Speakers at the event, Robert Polston, CEO of Spartan Education Group; Daniel Bregman, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Business Development; and Captain David Born, a member of the Board of Directors, shared their views on the U.S. experience in aviation education, the importance of international cooperation, and the prospects for the new project.

ADA University Vice Rector Vafa Kazdal also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of educational partnerships.

In connection with the launch of the Spartan School of Aeronautics and Technology in Azerbaijan, the parties signed a cooperation agreement.

At the new school, which will enroll 63 students, preparations for the academic program have already begun. English language courses for students have been held since June 1. Classes will begin on November 16.

A commemorative photo was taken at the conclusion of the event.