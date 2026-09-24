Uzbekistan, Poland review joint work in geology and mineral resources

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Uzbekistan discussed expanding cooperation in geology and mineral resources with a Polish delegation led by Krzysztof Galos, Poland’s deputy minister of climate and environment and chief geologist, on Sept. 23.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting attended by F. Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan; R. Yusupov, Deputy Minister; and other ministry officials.

Uzbek officials presented Poland’s delegation with information on the ministry’s activities, Uzbekistan’s geological potential and mineral resource base, as well as ongoing efforts to develop the country’s mining industry.

The sides discussed priority areas for expanding Uzbek-Polish cooperation in geology and mineral resources.

“Strengthening cooperation between the geological services of Uzbekistan and Poland can create opportunities for exchanging technical expertise, conducting joint research and developing practical institutional ties,” the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology said.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between their geological services, including the exchange of experience, joint scientific research and institutional partnerships.

Cooperation in geology and mineral resources is important for Uzbekistan as the country seeks to expand exploration, develop its mineral resource base and attract investment into the mining sector. Greater use of geological data, modern exploration technologies and international expertise can support the identification and development of new deposits, while strengthening the country’s capacity to process mineral resources and create higher-value products.