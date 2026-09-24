Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan plan joint push to promote Central Asian tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are discussing new initiatives to increase tourist exchanges, develop cross-border travel and jointly promote Central Asia, following the today's talks in Dushanbe.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, following a series of meetings held in Dushanbe between a delegation from Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, representatives of CIS member states and leaders of international tourism projects.

Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Deputy Chairman Sanjar Tajiyev met with Nurbol Baizhanov, chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The officials discussed expanding tourist exchanges between the two countries, developing interregional and cross-border tourism, and jointly promoting Central Asia in third-country markets.

“Strengthening cooperation in tourism will allow Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to expand tourist exchanges, develop cross-border routes and present Central Asia as a unified destination to international travelers,” the Uzbek Tourism Committee said.

The sides also considered joint presentations, tourism forums and familiarization tours, as well as the development of weekend travel programs linking Uzbekistan with Kazakhstan’s Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions.

Uzbekistan invited Kazakhstan to participate with a national pavilion in the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair — Tourism on the Silk Road (TITF–2026), scheduled for November 25–27 in Tashkent.

The Uzbek delegation also met with Yulia Zaikova, a representative of the Secretariat of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and head of the international tourism project Travel Hub “Commonwealth.”

The meeting focused on cooperation with Travel Hub “Commonwealth” during Uzbekistan’s chairmanship of the CIS Council for Tourism. Uzbekistan proposed regularly promoting the country’s tourism potential and projects through the platform throughout 2027.

The sides also discussed organizing a special session during TITF–2026 with representatives of the tourism industries of CIS member states.

The proposed initiatives are aimed at increasing visibility for Central Asian destinations, creating new travel products and strengthening business ties among tourism companies across the region.

The meetings concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation on expanding tourist exchanges, strengthening business ties and implementing joint tourism initiatives.