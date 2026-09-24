Azerbaijan participates in 4th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Industry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan participated in the 4th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) industry ministers, held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov attended the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Alakbarov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with the ECO and strengthening economic ties among member states. He emphasized that there is significant potential for expanding economic cooperation within the framework of the ECO.

The event provided information regarding Azerbaijan's industrial and investment potential, as well as the measures taken to support business and entrepreneurial activities in the country. Measures taken regarding the development of competitive and export-oriented production, the operations of industrial zones and the support mechanisms applied in this sector, as well as digitalization and human capital development, were highlighted.

At the meeting, attended by heads of relevant government agencies from member countries, views were exchanged on strengthening regional industrial cooperation, investment, transport and logistics, and trade linkages. The "Dushanbe Declaration on revitalizing regional industrial cooperation" was adopted at the meeting.

ECO was established in 1964. Azerbaijan has been a member of the organization since 1992. The organization, which has 10 members, was established with the aim of ensuring the sustainable economic development of member states, liberalizing the economy and trade, and promoting intra-regional trade.