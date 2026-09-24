Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan.

This was stated in a post published by the MFA on its X social media account.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life during the military exercises of the Navy of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen servicemen, as well as to the brotherly people and Government of Kazakhstan.

May Allah have mercy on the souls of the deceased and grant them eternal peace, and their families strength and patience during this difficult time.

We hope for the safe rescue of those still missing and wish a speedy recovery to the injured serviceman,” the publication noted.

Nine military personnel have died during military exercises conducted by Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the servicemen were swept into the sea due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and intensifying winds during exercises held by the Naval Forces of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the Mangystau region.

A total of 19 servicemen fell into the sea; nine deaths have been confirmed, and three servicemen were rescued. One of the rescued servicemen has been hospitalized.

Search operations for the remaining servicemen are ongoing. Units from the Naval Forces and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with aviation and other services, have been deployed for the search-and-rescue operation.

A commission from the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has been dispatched to the scene to establish the full circumstances of the incident and coordinate the search operation. The commission is led by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov.