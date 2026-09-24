Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers discusses state budget for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A meeting is being held at the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, to discuss the state budget for 2027 and related documents, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that the consistent and purposeful policy, as well as the multifaceted diplomatic activity pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, throughout the current year, are opening up new opportunities for the country's future development.

Today, while advancing a consistent peace agenda aimed at strengthening sustainable peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijan maintains the restoration of the liberated territories, the Great Return, economic diversification, and the country's long-term development among its key priorities.

The upcoming medium-term period, covering the years 2027–2030, presents new strategic challenges and objectives for the country in light of the complex geopolitical and economic processes unfolding in the region and global development trends.

These circumstances necessitate the efficient use of existing opportunities, while taking into account the priorities of state policy for the upcoming stage, and the further strengthening of preparedness for potential risks.

According to Asadov, effective budget and fiscal policies play a crucial role in fulfilling the aforementioned tasks. Key requirements for the period ahead include the proper allocation of financial resources toward primary priorities, the maintenance of socio-economic stability, and the realization of strategic development goals.

This approach necessitates closely aligning financial planning with the country's long-term development priorities and the strategic documents currently under implementation.

"In this regard, 'Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities for socio-economic development’ and the ‘Socio-economic development strategy for 2022–2026’—formulated on its basis - as well as the ‘First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories’ hold particular significance.

These documents are being successfully implemented, and the current year marks the final year of the Strategy's execution.

Drafts for the new strategy covering the 2027–2030 period and the Second State Program on the Great Return have already been prepared; following extensive discussion at the Economic Council, they have been submitted to the President of Azerbaijan. Final adjustments to the strategy are currently underway in light of new state programs recently adopted by President Ilham Aliyev, and it is expected to be approved in the coming months," noted Asadov.