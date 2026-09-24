Azerbaijan to allocate $2B for liberated territories in 2027 - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. In 2027, 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) will be allocated from the state budget for the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at today’s Cabinet meeting, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The prime minister noted that, as always, one of the government’s main and most important spending priorities will be funding military defense and further strengthening national security. Expenditures on defense and national security in next year’s state budget will total 8.8 billion manat ($5.1 billion).

“With the direct participation and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, large-scale reconstruction and construction work is underway throughout the territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, which have been liberated from occupation, and the necessary conditions are being created for sustainable resettlement and economic reintegration,” he added.

Asadov noted that to date, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been facilitated, with these individuals resettling in 47 localities—namely, 10 cities, 3 towns, and 34 villages—in the territories liberated from occupation following the Patriotic War. Currently, more than 93,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated territories.

“Overall, from 2020 through 2026, more than 25 billion manat ($14.7 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation. For 2027, 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) has been earmarked for these purposes,” he noted.