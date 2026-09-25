Uzbekistan, US-based BlackRock eye 2027 launch of Tashkent financial center

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Uzbekistan and US-based BlackRock discussed preparations for the launch of the Tashkent International Financial Center in 2027, during a meeting on Sept. 24 in New York.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account, following a meeting with BlackRock President Rob Kapito.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman Thomas Donilon, Global Infrastructure Partners Chairman and CEO Adebayo Ogunlesi, and Charles Hatami, BlackRock’s global head of financial and strategic investors and head of the Middle East.

“We discussed the launch of the Tashkent International Financial Center in 2027. BlackRock is helping with the development of the center’s concept and structure,” Mirziyoyeva said in a statement following the meeting.

The discussions focused on the development of Uzbekistan’s financial infrastructure and the country’s efforts to attract international investment.

Mirziyoyeva also said she took part in a joint roundtable with representatives of the US business community, where participants discussed Uzbekistan’s development prospects and the broader region’s economic outlook over the coming decades.

The roundtable provided an opportunity to discuss potential investment opportunities, long-term economic development and the role of international investors in Uzbekistan’s evolving financial and business environment.

“Uzbekistan is opening up to large-scale, high-quality investment,” Mirziyoyeva said.

Mirziyoyeva was appointed manager of the Tashkent International Financial Center in September under a presidential decree, alongside her role as head of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration. In her new capacity, she also serves as secretary general of the Financial Center Council and is responsible for coordinating the center’s launch, including preparing initial documents and facilitating cooperation between government agencies and the center’s structures. She is also authorized to represent the center in relations with international organizations, investors and partners in Uzbekistan and abroad.

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest asset management companies, while Global Infrastructure Partners, which is part of BlackRock, focuses on investments in infrastructure assets and businesses.