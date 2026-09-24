Azerbaijan to implement per-capita financing principle at state schools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A per-capita funding principle will be implemented in the state schools of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the implementation of a new funding mechanism in state general education institutions.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, funding for state general education institutions from the state budget will be carried out in stages based on the per-capita funding principle.

For state general education institutions subject to per-capita funding, a growth coefficient—based on the specific level of general education—will be applied to the annual education cost per student, calculated according to the type of institution.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must:

- approve the rules determining the amount of annual education expenses per student—categorized by the type of state general education institution funded based on the per-capita financing principle—as well as the procedures for funding such institutions from the state budget and applying growth coefficients to the per-student annual education expense amounts based on the specific levels of general education; and report thereon to the President of Azerbaijan within one month.

- resolve other matters arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan shall determine, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the list of state general education institutions to be funded based on the per-capita financing principle using state budget funds, as well as the number of students in such institutions, for each subsequent calendar year.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must ensure the financing—from state budget funds—of measures arising from the implementation of this decree.