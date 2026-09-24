QazaqGaz concludes about $6M in offtake contracts with domestic producers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. QazaqGaz group companies have concluded offtake contracts worth more than 3 billion tenge (about $6.7 million), excluding VAT, with domestic manufacturers this year, QazaqGaz Managing Director for Procurement and Supply Almas Akylov said at a roundtable on supporting domestic producers in Astana.

According to the company's press service, additional contracts worth more than 4 billion tenge ($9 million) are expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

The total volume of purchases by QazaqGaz group companies involving domestic manufacturers has exceeded 7.9 billion tenge ($17.7 million) this year.

"These volumes confirm that QazaqGaz is fulfilling the country's leadership's instructions to increase the share of domestic goods in procurement and improve the offtake contract system," the company said.

During the roundtable, Intergas Central Asia, a QazaqGaz subsidiary, signed offtake contracts with Zhaik Electric for the supply of a welding unit and with PRODCORE for the supply of an automatic control system for a gas compressor unit.

To develop cooperation with domestic manufacturers, Intergas Central Asia also signed memorandums on localizing the production of gas pressure regulators, quick-release devices and steel pipes with BatysMunayGazZhabdyktary, Kazakhstan Metal Structures Plant and TEMPO-Kazakhstan.

All dollar equivalents are calculated at the rate of $1 = 445.65 tenge.

According to the company's website, QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages Kazakhstan's centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international gas transit, and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets. The company also develops, finances, constructs and operates gas pipelines and gas storage facilities.

The QazaqGaz group operates gas pipelines with a total length of about 76,000 kilometers, including around 20,000 km of main gas pipelines with an annual capacity of up to 267.8 billion cubic meters and approximately 56,000 km of gas distribution networks.