AzerGold announces its key targets for operations through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. AzerGold CJSC has announced its key targets for operations through 2030, the Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold, Zakir Ibrahimov, said at a briefing held today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“Over the past 10 years, AzerGold has evolved from a company focused solely on gold production into a diversified national mining company covering geological exploration, non-ferrous and ferrous metal ores, industrial explosives and non-metallic resources. By 2030, AzerGold will become a state-owned company with annual turnover reaching 1 billion manat ($588.2 million),” he said.

Ibrahimov noted that the company aims to become one of the leading companies in Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry in terms of revenue and employment.

“Environmental safety is one of the most important issues related to the development of the mining industry. As a state-owned company, AzerGold considers this approach one of the fundamental principles of our operations,” he emphasized.

According to him, the application of modern environmental standards, minimizing the environmental impact of production processes and land reclamation measures will be taken into account in the development and implementation of new projects.

Ibrahimov said that the discovery of new deposits, more efficient use of existing resources and conversion of mineral raw materials into higher value-added products will be among the main areas of focus in the coming period.

“This marks both the beginning of AzerGold’s next stage of development and a key challenge facing Azerbaijan’s mining industry as a whole,” the chairman of the board added.