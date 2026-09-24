“Power of Unity – 2026” exercise successfully proceeds training (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Training exercises are continuing successfully within “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise hosted by Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Based on the established plan, military personnel from the participating countries are carrying out practical tasks under various training and combat scenarios.

The terrorists’ strongholds, shelters, and key military targets were completely destroyed through precise artillery strikes conducted by the artillery units involved in the exercise.

During the preparatory phase of “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise Azerbaijani military personnel, together with personnel from Türkiye and Uzbekistan, are demonstrating professionalism and a high level of combat readiness while carrying out the assigned tasks.