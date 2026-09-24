Drafts of Second State Program on Great Return submitted to President Ilham Aliyev - PM

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Drafts of the new Strategy and the Second State Program “The Great Return,” covering the period from 2027 through 2030, have already been prepared and, following thorough discussion by the Economic Council, have been submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the Cabinet of Ministers' meeting held today.

He made the remarks during a meeting focused on the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2027, the targets for the subsequent three-year period, and socioeconomic development forecasts.

Ali Asadov pointed out that the upcoming medium-term period, covering the years 2027–2030, presents new strategic challenges and objectives for the country in light of the complex geopolitical and economic processes unfolding in the region and global development trends.

“These circumstances necessitate the efficient use of existing opportunities, while taking into account the priorities of state policy for the upcoming stage, and the further strengthening of preparedness for potential risks.

Effective budget and fiscal policies play a crucial role in fulfilling the aforementioned tasks. Key requirements for the period ahead include the proper allocation of financial resources toward primary priorities, the maintenance of socio-economic stability, and the realization of strategic development goals.

This approach necessitates closely aligning financial planning with the country's long-term development priorities and the strategic documents currently under implementation.

In this regard, 'Azerbaijan 2030: national priorities for socio-economic development’ and the ‘Socio-economic development strategy for 2022–2026’—formulated on its basis - as well as the ‘First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories’ hold particular significance.

These documents are being successfully implemented, and the current year marks the final year of the strategy's execution.

Final adjustments to the strategy are currently underway in light of new state programs recently adopted by President Ilham Aliyev, and it is expected to be approved in the coming months," noted Asadov.