Uzbekistan, Türkiye seek to boost tourist flows, air connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed expanding tourism cooperation, investment and air connectivity during today's meeting between Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The officials reviewed ways to expand bilateral tourism exchanges and develop joint projects, including the use of Türkiye’s experience in tourism management, destination development, modern hotel infrastructure and digital technologies.

“Uzbekistan and Türkiye have significant opportunities to expand tourism cooperation through investment, direct business ties, stronger air connectivity and the exchange of expertise,” Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee said.

The sides discussed establishing direct cooperation between tour operators from the two countries and organizing business-to-business forums and meetings.

Particular attention was given to tourism infrastructure. Uzbekistan proposed attracting Turkish investors to develop modern hotel complexes in regions across the country and bringing Turkish international hotel brands to the Uzbek market.

The sides also discussed strengthening cooperation with Turkish Airlines and other Turkish carriers, including expanding flight routes and increasing air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Additionally, the meeting covered tourism education and professional training. Uzbekistan proposed cooperation between Cappadocia University and the Project Office for Tourism Infrastructure Development under the Tourism Committee to develop joint projects, prepare tourism professionals and create master plans for tourism destinations. The Turkish side supported the proposal.

Moreover, the sides discussed promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism potential in the Turkish market through cooperation between Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT, the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and relevant Uzbek organizations. Proposed measures include media and press tours and greater use of digital platforms, bloggers and media outlets.

Another proposal involves transforming preserved Uzbek caravanserais in Türkiye into tourism and cultural centers that could showcase Uzbekistan’s history and tourism attractions.

They discussed joint media projects targeting Turkish audiences, including initiatives focused on pilgrimage tourism, the heritage of Imam Bukhari and the International Islamic Civilization Center, as well as tourism-related films and television series.

Cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), including joint tourism and education projects and potential grant financing, was also reviewed.

The sides discussed preparations for the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair – Tourism on the Silk Road, scheduled for November 25–27, 2026. Uzbekistan proposed holding a meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Joint Tourism Commission during the fair, inviting Turkish tourism companies to participate with a national pavilion and having Türkiye participate as a partner country in the Invest Forum.

The initiatives are aimed at increasing tourist flows between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, expanding tourism investment, improving air connectivity and strengthening the exchange of expertise and technology in the tourism sector.