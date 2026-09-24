Azerbaijan, Saint Vincent and Grenadines ink protocol on political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. A protocol on political consultations has been signed between Azerbaijan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan- Saint Vincent relations, emphasizing the importance of intensifying political dialogue, increasing mutual contacts and visits, and strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral ties.

The importance of further strengthening multilateral cooperation and mutual support within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement was reaffirmed.

“Building on the productive discussions, the sides signed the Protocol on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This essential protocol will significantly strengthen institutional ties, promote regular diplomatic contacts, and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the publication said.