Azerbaijani FM delivers details of ongoing peace process with Armenia to Albania (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha on the ongoing peace process with Armenia.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani and Albanian foreign ministers met on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

“The sides discussed the bilateral agenda, emphasizing the importance of sustained political dialogue, high-level contacts, and mutual support within international organizations, including the UN.

Minister Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s vital contributions to European energy security through key energy and transport connectivity projects.

He also informed his counterpart on post-conflict regional realities, regional and international security matters, and ongoing peace efforts with Armenia,” the publication noted.