Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new deputy head of presidential affairs department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Almas Isakov as Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department by decree today, the president's press service said.

Isakov was born on May 25, 1985.

He began his career in 2009 as an acting specialist at the Department of Customs Control in Astana. In 2010-2012, he served as chief specialist at the Tax Department in Almaty.

In 2012-2014, he worked as an expert and chief expert at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 to 2019, Isakov served as Head of the Tax Policy Division of the Department of Tax and Customs Policy and Deputy Director of the Department of State Support for Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

In 2019, he was Head of the Operational Analytics Sector at the Information and Analytical Center and Chief Inspector at the Project Management Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

From 2019 to 2021, Isakov served as Director of the Strategy Department at the Ministry of Trade and Integration.

From February 2021 to January 2023, he was Head of the Financial Markets Sector of the Socio-Economic Monitoring Department at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

From January 2023 to December 2025, he served as Chief of Staff of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan.

Since December 2025, Isakov has served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Affairs Department.