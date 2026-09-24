“Power of Unity – 2026” drill successfully completes next tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Additional practical tasks have been successfully completed as part of “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise conducted in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Pursuant to the exercise plan, units from the participating countries successfully carried out activities involving the deployment of personnel from helicopters, the rapid establishment of operational positions, and the neutralization of simulated terrorist groups.

During the execution of these tasks, military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan demonstrated a high level of professionalism and coordination.

The exercise primarily focuses on enhancing the participants’ practical skills, ensuring the coordinated operation of aviation assets and personnel, and successfully accomplishing the objectives set for the exercise.