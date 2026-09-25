Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand population to reach 25,000 by late 2026 - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The population in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts is expected to reach 25,000 by the end of 2026, Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

According to him, one of the five planned residential neighborhoods in the city of Aghdam has already been commissioned, and residents have moved into the area.

"Construction of the 4th and 5th residential neighborhoods in Aghdam city is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. Meanwhile, construction on the 1st and 3rd neighborhoods is expected to begin before the year ends. The implementation of these projects will extend into next year," Huseynov said.

The official noted that 3 villages surrounding Aghdam city have already been built and commissioned. Construction work in Bash Garvand villages and Evoghlu is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

According to Huseynov, approximately 8,000 people currently reside in the Aghdam district, and this figure is expected to increase by another 10,000 by the end of the year. Resettlement and restoration efforts are also continuing in the Fuzuli district. The special representative announced that 3,000 people have been relocated to Fuzuli city since 2023.

"Restoration work is currently actively underway in Dovlatyarli and Pirahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, and these projects are scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The district's population is projected to increase by another 1,500 to 1,600 people by the end of the year," he added.

The resettlement process is also proceeding in stages in the Khojavand district. According to Huseynov, 4,500 people have currently settled in eight of the district's settlements.

"The resettlement and restoration process in Khojavand will continue next year. The aim is to increase the district's population to 7,000 people in the future," the special representative said.

He pointed out that more than 15,600 people currently reside across the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts. This figure is expected to reach 25,000 by the end of the year. Huseynov emphasized the special importance of green energy projects in the territories liberated from occupation.

"The liberated territories have been declared a green zone. Approximately 30% of Azerbaijan's water resources originate in these areas. Consequently, hydropower plants and other alternative energy sources are being widely utilized there," he mentioned.

According to the Special Representative, the application of "Smart city" and "Smart village" principles in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand is also a key focus.

"Installing solar panels on residential rooftops and using solar energy for street lighting helps save electricity. This approach ensures the efficient use of state funds from both economic and sustainable development perspectives," Huseynov added.

He noted that the issue of allocating funds from the upcoming year's state budget to the liberated territories is currently under discussion.

"The main goal is to fully and effectively implement the targets set for the current year within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return," the special representative stressed.