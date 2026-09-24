Azerbaijan and Côte d'Ivoire discuss regional issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijan and Côte d’Ivoire discussed regional issues during a bilateral meeting today in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Niale Kaba on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81).

“The sides noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Côte d’Ivoire, emphasizing the important role of interparliamentary ties, high-level visits, and regular political consultations in strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, the sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s active participation and chairmanship in international platforms, our expanding partnership with African countries, as well as key regional developments,” the post said.