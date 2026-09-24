Caspian Sea hosts preparatory training for “Power of Unity – 2026” drill (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Preparatory training for the next phase of the “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise have been conducted.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the training was organized in Boyuk Zira training area, located within the maritime territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

Personnel from all three countries actively participated in the preparatory activities, which involved patrol and amphibious landing vessels of the Azerbaijan Navy.

The training included a range of operational tasks, including the protection of maritime and coastal infrastructure, the liberation of a vessel and hostages seized by terrorists, mine clearance operations, the deployment of naval landing forces onto an island, the destruction of a terrorist base, and the provision of initial medical assistance and evacuation of an injured individual.

The primary objectives of the training are to facilitate the exchange of experience among the armed forces of friendly and allied countries in conducting special operations and to enhance their capabilities in organizing and coordinating joint operations.