Azerbaijani FM highlights Azerbaijan’s transformation into a key logistics and transit hub (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the Twenty-Fifth Annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) on the sidelines of #UNGA81.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

He emphasized that through long-term strategic investments and sustained regional partnerships, Azerbaijan has successfully transformed its landlocked geography into a key logistical, transit, and energy nexus connecting East-West and North-South corridors.

The Minister highlighted the need for transit digitalization, simplified customs procedures, and integrated energy-digital links like the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor. He stressed that combining transport, energy, and digital infrastructure creates a far more resilient global trade architecture.

Underlining that peace is an indispensable prerequisite for sustainable connectivity, he showcased how the 8 August 2025 Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the TRIPP initiative that will expand regional and global transit networks.