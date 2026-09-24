Jeyhun Bayramov outlines Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities at U.S. business roundtable (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Roundtable with top corporate leaders and representatives of key U.S. companies on the sidelines of #UNGA81 in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

Discussions highlighted the geo-strategic importance of Azerbaijan, strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States following the historic Washington Summit of 2025, underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in key areas.

In his remarks, the Minister has informed the participants about Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities and steps since regaining the independence, the pillars of the Azerbaijan-U.S. strategic partnership, emphasized the core strategic pillars of - cooperation in economic, energy, trade, digital transformation, AI, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest, as well as regional developments, and Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as follows:

- Regional normalization process following the August 2025 Washington Joint Declaration and initialed Peace Agreement, including practical confidence-building measures such as lifting transit restrictions and initiating direct bilateral trade interactions with Armenia.

- Importance of TRIPP in ensuring unimpeded access between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while strengthening regional connectivity, trade, and economic integration.

- Azerbaijan’s strategic connectivity role as a regional hub through the Middle Corridor, alongside the Digital Silk Way.

- Operationalization of joint working groups on trade, energy, AI, and connectivity following the inaugural U.S.–Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue, which secured over $8B in commercial commitments across 10+ signed agreements.

- Major strategic energy milestones, including partnerships with U.S. companies.