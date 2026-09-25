Azerbaijan, Antigua and Barbuda sign agreements on mutual visa exemption (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Minister Jeyhun bayramov met with Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan on X social account.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Antigua and Barbuda bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of intensifying political dialogue, encouraging mutual visits, and expanding existing cooperation beyond multilateral frameworks like the UN and Non-Aligned Movement.

The Ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports” and the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.”

These important documents will significantly contribute to strengthening bilateral ties, promoting tourism, and facilitating seamless official and people-to-people contacts between our nations.