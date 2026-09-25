Türkiye's farm input costs growth slows to 27.6% in July - TUIK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The annual rate of increase in Türkiye's Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural-IPI) slowed to 27.62% in July 2026, down from 32.06% in June, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

TÜİK's data show that annual agricultural input-price inflation has declined over the past two years, easing from 41.6% in July 2024 to 34.22% in July 2025 and further to 27.62% in July 2026. On a monthly basis, the Agricultural-IPI increased by 0.2% in July.

According to Trend's calculations, the annual rate of input-price growth declined by approximately 13.98 percentage points over the two years to July 2026 and by 6.6 percentage points over the latest year. Between June and July 2026 alone, the annual rate fell by 4.44 percentage points, marking a larger monthly decrease than the average monthly change needed to produce the decline recorded over the preceding year.

TÜİK reported that fertilisers and soil improvers recorded the highest annual increase among the index's subgroups, at 33.07%. Energy and lubricants posted the highest monthly increase, rising 4.82% in July.

Goods and services currently consumed in agriculture (the larger component of the index) edged down 0.01% month-on-month, while goods and services contributing to agricultural investment rose more noticeably. The overall slowdown continues the multi-year disinflation trend in farm input costs, although fertiliser prices remain the strongest source of upward pressure on an annual basis.

The next release on the Agricultural Input Price Index is scheduled for October 19, 2026.