Kyrgyzstan, Iran review implementation of bilateral agreements

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation on September 24, 2026 in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached following the meeting between President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, held in Bishkek on August 31, 2026.

The sides also emphasized the importance of further strengthening Kyrgyz-Iranian relations and enhancing cooperation in priority areas of bilateral interaction.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Iran have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with bilateral ties covering political, economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The two countries have continued to develop contacts through high-level visits and intergovernmental mechanisms, with economic cooperation remaining among the areas of bilateral engagement. The sides have also discussed opportunities to expand trade and investment ties.

Bilateral relations have also included cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as coordination on issues of mutual interest. Recent high-level contacts have provided an additional platform for discussing further development of Kyrgyz-Iranian cooperation.