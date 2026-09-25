Uzbekistan steps up work on World Trade Organization accession

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Uzbekistan discussed the country’s accession process in World Trade Organization, during a meeting in New York today.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account, following her meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Mirziyoyeva said the meeting focused on progress in Uzbekistan’s WTO accession efforts and the work that remains to be completed before the process can be finalized.

“We have already come a long way, and now it is important to maintain the momentum and bring this process to completion,” Mirziyoyeva said in a post following the meeting.

The meeting also covered the remaining steps required for Uzbekistan to advance its WTO membership bid, including continued work with the organization and its member states.

Mirziyoyeva thanked Okonjo-Iweala for what she described as continued support and expert assistance throughout Uzbekistan’s accession process.

Uzbekistan has been working to align its trade-related legislation and economic regulations with WTO requirements as part of its accession efforts. WTO membership involves negotiations with existing members and reforms covering areas including trade in goods and services, customs procedures and market-access commitments.

Further progress on WTO accession could provide a framework for Uzbekistan to strengthen trade relations with WTO members, improve the predictability of its trade regime and support greater participation in international value chains.