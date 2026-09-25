Azerbaijan's SSS social media accounts release post on 4th Baku Security Forum (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A post regarding the 4th Baku Security Forum (BSF) has been published on the social media accounts of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan today.

"The 4th Baku Security Forum has been held," the publication said.

The 4th Baku Security Forum, titled “New Challenges in the Global Security Architecture and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Cooperation in Combating Terrorism,” was held in Baku on September 22.

The forum was organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, with the participation of international organizations and heads and senior representatives of special services from more than 100 countries, the State Security Service’s press service said.

A side event titled “Strengthening National Counter-Terrorism Capabilities through Operational Partnerships” was also held as part of the BSF, jointly organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The discussions focused on effective national and international coordination mechanisms to address terrorist threats arising from modern technologies, as well as the need to further develop advanced tools such as the Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System (CTIES), a platform of the BSF.



