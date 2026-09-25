China, Central Asian states agree draft customs data-sharing cooperation procedure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. China and Central Asian countries agreed on a draft cooperation procedure for operational data exchange between customs services during first meeting of the relevant Working Group held in Urumchi on September 15-17.

This was reflected in a publication issued by the Turkmenistan's State Customs Service. The signing is planned at the China-Central Asia Summit in 2027.

The meeting brought together customs officials from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss advanced risk management technologies, artificial intelligence algorithms and data analytics.

The draft cooperation procedure is intended to facilitate the exchange of customs information and support faster cargo clearance, more accurate inspections and greater security and transparency in regional trade, the report says.

According to the publication, Kazakhstan will host the next meeting of the Working Group.

Meanwhile, China and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - have been expanding customs cooperation as part of their broader regional trade and connectivity agenda. At the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana in June 2025, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation on “Smart Customs, Smart Borders and Smart Connectivity,” including trade facilitation, single-window systems and risk management.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to simplify cross-border trade and improve transport connectivity between China and Central Asia. The 2025 summit also endorsed measures to expand transport corridors, strengthen logistics links and establish a cooperation platform on smooth trade. Against this background, customs digitalization has become an important component of efforts to facilitate growing trade flows between China and the region.