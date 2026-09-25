Kyrgyzstan reaffirms commitment to Awaza Programme of Action

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyzstan will continue implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for LLDCs 2024–2034, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev said on September 24 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the minister made the remarks at the 25th Annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

"Emphasizing the importance of the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034, which serves as an important basis for the economic transformation and resilience of landlocked developing countries, he welcomed progress in its implementation, including the development of a Roadmap and a Monitoring Framework," the statement said.

In his address, Kulubaev highlighted the main outcomes of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the Group, which concludes with the ministerial meeting, and expressed gratitude to all delegations for their active participation and constructive cooperation during Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister emphasized the importance of the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 as a framework for the economic transformation and strengthening the resilience of landlocked developing countries.

Furthermore, he also welcomed progress in its implementation, including the development of the Roadmap and Monitoring Framework.

Jeenbek Kulubaev said Kyrgyzstan would continue implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 and contribute to strengthening unity and promoting the principles of equal cooperation.

A Ministerial Declaration was adopted following the meeting.