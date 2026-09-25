Kyrgyzstan, UNGA President discuss cooperation on global agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman agreed on mutual support and joint work to strengthen international security and sustainable development in New York on September 24.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the sides reached the agreement on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"The sides agreed on mutual support and confirmed their readiness to work together to strengthen international security and sustainable development," the statement said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kulubaev congratulated Khalilur Rahman on his election as President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and wished him success in implementing the priorities of his presidency.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister briefed him on Kyrgyzstan's key initiatives and priorities within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, particularly highlighting Kyrgyzstan's upcoming work on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member starting in January 2027.

The sides also discussed the climate and mountain agenda. In this context, Jeenbek Kulubaev spoke about preparations for the Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25," scheduled to take place in 2027, and invited the President of the UN General Assembly to actively participate in the event.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on mutual support and confirmed their readiness to work together to strengthen international security and sustainable development.