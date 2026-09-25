Kazakhstan detains five officials over servicemen’s deaths during Caspian exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Today, five officials from Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry system have been detained as part of a pre-trial investigation into the deaths of servicemen during exercises on the Caspian Sea coast on September 24, Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said.

“On suspicion of committing criminal offenses related to negligence in service and violation of navigation rules that resulted in grave consequences, responsible senior and high-ranking command officials of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been detained,” the ministry said.

The detainees include the Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan’s Naval Forces, two military unit commanders, as well as the commander of a marine infantry company and the commander of the boat involved in the incident.

All five have been recognized as suspects and placed in a temporary detention facility of the police department in Aktau, the ministry said.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by a military investigative unit of the Interior Ministry into the deaths of servicemen during the Khazar Qorgany – 2026 exercises.

According to the ministry, on September 24, during the exercises on the Caspian Sea coast, 43 kilometers from Aktau, servicemen were swept into the sea while disembarking from the Qaisar boat amid adverse weather conditions.

The investigation is examining decisions made during the organization and execution of the combat training mission, compliance with safety requirements, consideration of hydrometeorological conditions, the technical condition of the boat, and the actions of officials responsible for conducting the exercises and ensuring personnel safety.

The necessary investigative and procedural measures are underway. The actions of all suspects will receive a legal assessment in accordance with the law, the ministry said.

The progress of the pre-trial investigation is under special control of Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office.

On September 24, 17 servicemen were swept into the open sea due to a sudden and sharp deterioration in weather conditions while carrying out a combat training mission. Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died.

Following the incident, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister ordered the establishment of a government commission to investigate the causes of the servicemen’s deaths in the Mangystau region.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning over the tragedy.