Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia explore new opportunities for bilateral trade

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation in Hangzhou on September 24.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a meeting on the sidelines of the fifth Global Digital Trade Expo.

"The sides exchanged views on the development of Kyrgyz-Malaysian cooperation and prospects for expanding interaction in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides noted Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2024 and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Malaysia in 2025. The sides emphasized the importance of practical implementation of the agreements reached following these visits.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that bilateral trade between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia increased almost sixfold last year.

In this regard, he proposed jointly exploring additional opportunities to diversify and expand bilateral trade, including by strengthening contacts between government agencies and business communities of the two countries.

The Cabinet chairman also proposed resuming the work of the Kyrgyz-Malaysian Joint Commission.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In turn, Anwar Ibrahim expressed readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.