SOCAR Vice President participates in series of events in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev participated in a series of events held in New York, United States.

This was reported by the press service of SOCAR.

As part of New York Climate Week, Vice President Afgan Isayev attended a roundtable on “Accelerating Methane Emissions Reduction,” organized by OGCI and S&P Global, and took part in discussions on scaling up methane emissions reduction efforts. The discussions covered existing barriers in this area, successful practices, the role of regulatory mechanisms, and opportunities to expand international partnerships.

Afgan Isayev also participated in the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. At a meeting of sustainability leaders, participants discussed the role of technology in accelerating sustainable development, the implementation of innovative solutions, and the contribution of businesses to the climate agenda.

The SOCAR official also attended an event on “Powering Growth in the New Economy.” Discussions focused on the growing energy demand of the new economy, powering sustainable development, and adapting energy systems to new economic realities.

The Vice President also participated in an executive-level roundtable on “Practical Pathways to Accessing Capital for Operational Decarbonization in the Oil and Gas Industry.” The discussions addressed financing the decarbonization of oil and gas operations, access to investment resources, and financial mechanisms that could accelerate emissions reduction.

Afgan Isayev also attended events organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He participated in discussions on “Industrial Zones: Resilience by Design” and “Powering the Next Generation Energy Solutions | Scaling AI for Energy.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Global Methane Hub, Afgan Isayev addressed international initiatives to reduce methane emissions, the application of innovative technologies and financial mechanisms, as well as the expansion of partnerships in this area. He also provided information on SOCAR’s projects aimed at reducing methane and other greenhouse gas emissions through the application of advanced technologies.