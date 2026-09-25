Preparatory training of “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise held (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Training within the “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise, conducted in the Republic of Azerbaijan, are continuing successfully.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, pursuant to the exercise plan, practical tasks are being carried out under various training and combat scenarios, involving personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as aviation assets.

The aviation assets perform professional manoeuvres at various altitudes along designated routes, conducting strikes against simulated enemy air targets, radar and surface-to-air missile systems, military equipment, and the ground positions of terrorists.

The exercises are aimed at enhancing pilots’ practical skills, ensuring the coordinated operation of aviation assets in conjunction with personnel, and assessing their ability to accomplish the assigned tasks under complex aerial and terrain conditions.

The opening ceremony of the “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan was held at the Gizilgaya Training Center in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district.

The exercise is aimed at expanding cooperation between the armed forces, exchanging experience and improving interoperability in the course of joint tasks.