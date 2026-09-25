Azerbaijan is reliable energy partner for growing number of countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner for a growing number of countries, said President Ilham Aliyev in today's address to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

"Our vision increasingly extends beyond energy supply to the development of green energy corridors, enabling the integration of renewable energy into regional markets and strengthening connectivity between Azerbaijan, the wider South Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe.

Beyond traditional energy sector, Azerbaijan offers significant opportunities in manufacturing, transport and logistics, renewable energy, digital technologies, agriculture and food processing, tourism, infrastructure and other high-value sectors, including the reconstruction and development opportunities emerging in the liberated territories. Particular importance is attached to projects that introduce advanced technologies, raise productivity, create skilled employment and strengthen our integration into regional and global value chains.

Modern infrastructure, industrial parks, the Alat Free Economic Zone and public-private partnership mechanisms provide a strong basis for such cooperation. We will continue to improve these instruments and to create conditions that allow investors to implement long-term projects with confidence.

Our approach to investment goes beyond attracting capital. We value technology, expertise, innovation and access to new markets, and seek partnerships that create sustainable value for investors, while strengthening the modernization and competitiveness of Azerbaijan's economy. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum provides an important platform to advance these partnerships," the head of state added.