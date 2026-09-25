Kazakhstan sees Middle Corridor development as priority task

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kazakhstan considers the development of the Middle Corridor a priority task, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty today.

According to the president's press service, Tokayev noted that amid the profound transformation of the global economy, Kazakhstan and China can offer a modern and effective model of cooperation based on mutual trust, openness and common long-term interests.

The president outlined priority areas for further mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, with transport and logistics among the key areas.

“Together with international partners, we are increasing railway capacity, expanding highways and seaports, developing air cargo and cross-border infrastructure. From Lianyungang to Aktau, a network of logistics hubs has been established, connecting China’s coast with the Caspian Sea. The Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Chengdu, where Kazakhstan’s Consulate General is planned to open, will become a new important link in the logistics network. We consider the development of the Middle Corridor, which is shaping a modern configuration of transport links between Asia and Europe, a priority task,” the president said.

Tokayev noted that companies actively involved in expanding the capacity of transit hubs were participating in the forum.

He said the number of container trains from China to Europe is expected to reach 3,000 by 2029, further strengthening Kazakhstan’s role in global logistics chains.

According to Tokayev, a number of joint transport initiatives are also moving forward. Construction of the Aral-Caspian highway began in August, while the Moyynty–Kyzylzhar and Bakhty–Ayagoz railway lines are expected to be completed soon.

He noted that Kazakhstan and China are also introducing digital technologies under the Smart Border pilot project and developing a logistics corridor with unmanned transport technologies and digital solutions in partnership with Minmetals Logistics.

Tokayev also highlighted the development of multimodal transportation, noting the launch of national air cargo carrier Alatau Air Cargo and the entry of major international cargo airlines, including Cathay Pacific Cargo, into the Kazakh market.

He added that new passenger routes connecting Kazakhstan and China had been launched this year, including Almaty–Xi'an, Almaty–Shanghai, Astana–Guangzhou and Aktau–Urumqi. A direct passenger route between Almaty and Chongqing was also launched this week.