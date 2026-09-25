Azerbaijan meat production growth to further stabilize prices — minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Increased meat production in Azerbaijan will help further stabilize prices, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told Trend in an exclusive interview on Friday on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has only recently begun implementing the State Program for the Development of Various Areas of Agriculture, with increasing production set to be one of the key objectives in the coming period.

"The state program was adopted recently, and its implementation has only just begun. As it is implemented, we will seek to increase agricultural production in the country, including meat production. As meat production increases, prices will become increasingly stable," Mammadov said.

The minister expressed confidence that the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum would have a positive impact on attracting investment to the country.

According to him, the forum supports the development of various sectors, including transport and logistics, agriculture and industry.

"I believe this event will have a positive effect on attracting investment to Azerbaijan. Various sectors, including transport, logistics, agriculture and industry, will benefit from this," the minister stressed.

Mammadov said investors are also showing interest in various areas of agriculture.

"Under the state program, the development of various agricultural sectors in Azerbaijan is currently envisaged. Most of the inquiries received by the Ministry of Agriculture over the past few months show that investors intend to invest in greenhouse farming, fruit growing and livestock," he said.

The minister added that the investment projects being implemented are expected to contribute to expanding agricultural production and, consequently, increasing the supply of products on the market.

"We hope these projects will have a positive effect," Mammadov said.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is currently being held in Baku.

The two-day event is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

This year's forum is dedicated to the theme "Restoring Trust in a Divided World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Interconnectedness and Investment Stability" and brings together leading global investors, government representatives, international financial institutions and business leaders.