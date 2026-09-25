TRIPP connectivity route will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role as regional hub - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Zangezur Corridor, also known as the TRIPP connectivity route, will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a regional hub, said President Ilham Aliyev in today's address to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

"Azerbaijan's economy has demonstrated strong resilience amid global uncertainty and geopolitical challenges. Economic diversification is at the core of our strategic objectives, and the non-oil sector has become a key driver of economic growth. Since 2020, real GDP growth in the non-oil sector averaged 5% annually, while non-oil industry grew 1.5-fold and non-oil exports nearly doubled. As a result, the share of the non-oil sector in GDP reached 72% in 2025.

This momentum rests on a stable and predictable business environment. Macroeconomic stability, investments and favourable entrepreneurial environment established in our country provide a solid foundation for long-term investor confidence. Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location, transport and logistics capabilities, well-developed infrastructure in economic zones, tax and customs incentives, as well as public-private partnership mechanisms and joint investment funds established with partner countries, offer investors broad opportunities to participate in sustainable projects and to build partnerships that bring technology, capital and expertise to the whole region.

Our country's global strategic partnerships and growing foreign investment in the non-oil sector are paving the way for deeper integration into global value chains in areas such as manufacturing, trade, energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

These positive trends have also been recognized by international rating agencies. Fitch and Moody's have upgraded Azerbaijan's sovereign credit ratings to investment grade, with the outlook for the next period assessed as “stable” and “positive” respectively. Our financial resilience is further underscored by strategic currency reserves, which exceeded 110% of GDP at the end of 2025.

Located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South corridors, Azerbaijan has become an important link and gateway between Asia and Europe. The Middle Corridor links Central Asia across the Caspian Sea with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe, while the emerging Zangezur Corridor, also known as the TRIPP connectivity route, will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a regional hub, and create new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation across Eurasia," the head of state noted.