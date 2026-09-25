President Mirziyoyev conveys condolences to President Tokayev

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Today, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This was reported on the official channel of the Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan.

"President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent condolences to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the death of military personnel during exercises in the Caspian Sea area.

The Head of our state conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims," the publication noted.

Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry previously reported that the bodies of two servicemen who went missing after being swept into the Caspian Sea during the exercises had been found, completing the search operation.

The incident occurred due to a sudden and sharp deterioration in weather conditions while servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission, resulting in 17 servicemen being swept into the open sea. Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died, according to the Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Following the incident, the government commission was established by order of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister to investigate the causes of the servicemen’s deaths during the exercises in the Mangystau region.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning in connection with the tragedy.